FURTHER detail on the financial implications of increasing demand for additional learning needs places should be provided to councillors.
That’s what a committee which considered a review of the council’s Specialist Resource Bases – which provide for pupils who aren’t suited to mainstream education – has told Monmouthshire County Council’s cabinet.
The performance and overview scrutiny committee considered a review of the bases, which are located in three primary and two secondary schools, earlier this month.
Members said they wanted more information on the capacity, which will be expanded with an additional base for secondary age pupils at Abergavenny’s three to 19 King Henry VIII school, and the affordability of the model, which the council runs as alternative to stand alone special schools.
The council’s ruling Labour cabinet has accepted the committee’s comments.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here