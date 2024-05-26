That’s what a committee which considered a review of the council’s Specialist Resource Bases – which provide for pupils who aren’t suited to mainstream education – has told Monmouthshire County Council’s cabinet.

The performance and overview scrutiny committee considered a review of the bases, which are located in three primary and two secondary schools, earlier this month.

Members said they wanted more information on the capacity, which will be expanded with an additional base for secondary age pupils at Abergavenny’s three to 19 King Henry VIII school, and the affordability of the model, which the council runs as alternative to stand alone special schools.

The council’s ruling Labour cabinet has accepted the committee’s comments.