AN IT firm will supply four Gwent councils and the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner with replacement network switches and wireless access points.
The £416,948.5 contract has been awarded, through a process run by Caerphilly Borough Council, to IT firm CAE which is a Cisco Infrastructure provider.
The Police and Crime Commissioner’s Office, Newport, Blaenau Gwent, Monmouthshire and Torfaen councils all used Cisco equipment and systems and a report to approve the contract stated: “Cisco is our only option for partial refreshes.”
Newport City Council is putting in the biggest chunk of the contract with a £157,790.7 contribution with the Police and Crime Commissioner stumping up £141,856.4 while Monmouthshire must pay £83,162.7 with Blaenau Gwent adding25,245.2 and Torfaen only has to find £8,893.5.
