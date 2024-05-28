The 'What's that Buzz?' event is being held on Thursday, May 30, put together by two nature-based organisations, Greening Maindee and the Gwent Wildlife Trust.

Kathy Barclay from Greening Maindee said the event was arranged "to engage people in noticing nature and Gwent Wildlife Trust would like to train people in how to record it".

The 'What's that Buzz?' event has been set up to engage the public in noticing nature (Image: Greening Maindee)

The event stemmed from an idea that Ms Barclay and Kath Beasley from Gwent Wildlife Trust had.

Ms Barclay said the event is "for everyone who is interested in our local nature and there will be some activities for children too and a plant sale.

A bee on a flower (Image: Kathy Barclay)

"It’s free to get in and you can stay as long as you like."

Attendees will get free refreshments and the chance to explore the plant sale, make a bug home or take on pollinator survey training.

Lackey moth caterpillars (Image: Kathy Barclay)

The event, part of the 'new nature neighbourhoods project', is sponsored by National Trust, RSPB, WWF, Co-operative, the Lottery Community Fund and the Welsh Government Heritage Fund.

The event is scheduled to take place from 11am until 2pm on Thursday, May 30 at the St. Mary's Garden on Wharf Road.