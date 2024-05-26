Cosy Living, an independent furniture shop which opened in the Kingsway Shopping Centre, is giving £1000 in store credit for furniture to those that enter their giveaway.

Rick Collier, managing director of Cosy Living, said that the store's aim is to "provide a relaxed, personal environment with no pressure to every customer to ensure the ultimate customer service when shopping with us."

Cosy Living, an independent furniture shop, has become the fifth business to open in the Kingsway Centre since February (Image: Beacon Lily)

Mr Collier added: "I am extremely excited to work alongside the team at the Kingsway Centre, who are working hard to bring back independent businesses that will benefit people in the local community and surrounding areas."

In a post on social media, The Kingsway Centre set out these instructions on how to enter, but kept their cards close to the chest on the rules of the giveaway.

Rick Collier, managing director of Cosy Living (Image: Beacon Lily)

They said: "To celebrate the launch of our newest store, Cosy Living, we have come together to giveaway £1000’s worth of furniture.

"Follow these simple steps to potentially walk away with a dream bed set, sofa set or garden furniture set from Cosy Living on us:

"1. Head to Cosy Living in the Kingsway Centre

Rick Collier of Cosy Living (Image: Beacon Lily)

"2. Speak to the staff to find out the exactly what to do

"Once you’re in the store you’ll know exactly what the simple final step is. Once it’s done you will be entered into the draw to be revealed in 4 weeks time!"

Changes in Kingsway Centre

Cosy Living became the fifth business to open within the Kingsway Centre since February.

Kingsway Centre owner, Niall Leighton-Boyce, said: “Ricky is a great addition to the centre.

"Another entrepreneur relocating to the centre is a positive testament to how we are increasing footfall and supporting independent businesses at Kingsway Centre.

Kingsway Centre prize giveaway (Image: Beacon Lily)

"We have formed a great management team and are dedicated to supporting everyone at the centre.

"The £1000 prize is our biggest offer to date and I am excited to see how big the uptake is."

The prize draw is scheduled for Thursday, June 6, giving those who would like to enter, less than a week to do so.

Cosy Living can be found in the Kingsway Shopping Centre.