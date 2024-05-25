The White Cross Inn, located in Groeswen, Caerphilly will feature on tonight’s episode called 73 yards after the BBC approached the pub in October 2022.

Landlady Mair Arthur she couldn't tell a soul when she closed her pub in December 2022 for filming.

She said: “I was sworn to secrecy when they picked us only a couple of locals knew as we had to close for the week.

“I was very excited that they picked us, the whole process was interesting to watch it was freezing and snowing they needed to defrost everything as they needed it to be raining.

“They were here at half past five every morning and spent three days filming the episode and even used my upstairs flat as a greenroom.”

Ms Arthur told the South Wales Argus that her son was delighted they were filming at her pub as he is a huge Doctor Who fan.

She added: “My son is 47 and he was thrilled, as he is a lifelong Doctor Who fan and knows them all, he's watched it all over the years.

“He got to meet Millie as she was here, but didn’t get to meet the Doctor as he wasn’t here, but it was fantastic to watch.”

Tonight's episode follows Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson) and the doctor as they arrive on the Welsh Coast in the Tardis.

Ruby spots a mysterious figure watching her from a distance and the Doctor disappears, meanwhile, locals sit in a rain-lashed pub in fear of ancient legends coming to life.

She added: “I sneak previewed the programme this morning and the pub looks good in it to be fair and tonight we are having a few to watch it.

“But you know Doctor Who if you watch it, you will see how they trick Millie when she comes in.

“That would never have happened in our pub, as she would not be ridiculed, she would be made welcome.”

The episode is now available to watch on BBC iPlayer but it will be aired tonight on BBC One at 7:15 pm.