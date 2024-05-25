Josh Overall, 32 from Swansea, is being sought after by police after he failed to return to HMP Prescoed yesterday.

Overall was convicted at Swansea Crown Court in October 2021 for robbery. Gwent Police have said he has overall links to the Swansea area.

He is described as 6ft 2 inches tall with short dark hair. He also has a tattoo on his right arm of a scroll and the word ‘grandad.’

Officers confirm that they have activated an operational plan to locate the individual in cooperation with the prison.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We have activated our operational plan with the aim of locating the individual and the prison is co-operating fully with us.

“We ask you not to approach him and to call police on 101 quoting 2400170625 if you have any information. You can also message us on our Facebook or Twitter pages.

“Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”