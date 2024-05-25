PEOPLE are being instructed to not approach a man missing from a prison in Monmouthshire on Friday, May 24.
Josh Overall, 32 from Swansea, is being sought after by police after he failed to return to HMP Prescoed yesterday.
Overall was convicted at Swansea Crown Court in October 2021 for robbery. Gwent Police have said he has overall links to the Swansea area.
He is described as 6ft 2 inches tall with short dark hair. He also has a tattoo on his right arm of a scroll and the word ‘grandad.’
Officers confirm that they have activated an operational plan to locate the individual in cooperation with the prison.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We have activated our operational plan with the aim of locating the individual and the prison is co-operating fully with us.
“We ask you not to approach him and to call police on 101 quoting 2400170625 if you have any information. You can also message us on our Facebook or Twitter pages.
“Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here