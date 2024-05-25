Christopher Lewis, 30 from Cwmbran was last seen in the Greenmeadow area of Cwmbran on Monday, May 20.

He is described as around 5ft 9 inches tall with short ginger hair and a beard. He also has a tattoo on his neck.

Christopher was last seen wearing all black clothes.

Anyone with information of Christopher’s whereabouts is asked to call Police on 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2400167220.

Christopher is also urged to contact Gwent Police.