POLICE have issued an appeal to find a missing Cwmbran man who has been missing for five days.

Christopher Lewis, 30 from Cwmbran was last seen in the Greenmeadow area of Cwmbran on Monday, May 20.

He is described as around 5ft 9 inches tall with short ginger hair and a beard. He also has a tattoo on his neck.

Christopher was last seen wearing all black clothes.

Anyone with information of Christopher’s whereabouts is asked to call Police on 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2400167220.

Christopher is also urged to contact Gwent Police.