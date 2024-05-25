Gwent Police along with members of the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service were called to a property on Corporation Road in Newport at around 12.17 pm on Saturday, May 25.

Officers confirmed they attended the scene to assist the fire crews with traffic management as Corporation Road was closed to vehicles.

At the time of the incident, Gwent Police said: “Corporation Road, Newport is currently closed between the junctions of George Street Bridge (east side only), Wharf Road and B&Q due to a large fire.”

Eyewitnesses at the scene say the fire came from the Royal Shisha Grill with seven or eight people believed to be evacuated.

Several Police and ambulance vehicles along with two fire engines were spotted at the scene on Corporation Road.

The road between the junctions of George Street Bridge, Wharf Road and B&Q was closed for nearly two hours as fire crews fought to battle the blaze.

The fire was said to be at a takeaway on Corporation Road (Image: Darren Little)

Gwent Police later confirmed on X (formally Twitter) that the road re-opened around 2.30 pm.

The fire was extinguished around 1.20 pm, at this stage there are no further details about the scale of damage caused or if anyone has been injured.

Gwent Police, South Wales Fire and Rescue Services and the Welsh Ambulance Service were contacted for further information.