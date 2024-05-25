A STINGER and tactical manoeuvres had to be used to stop a car which entered Wales with cloned plates.
The one day operation saw Gwent Police officers join forces with colleagues from South Wales Police to stop a car.
The team used tactical manoeuvres and a stinger to stop the car that had travelled into Wales with cloned plates.
The driver was taken into custody for multiple offences.
A Spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “Our road policing officers teamed up with their colleagues from South Wales Police earlier this week to safely bring a vehicle to a stop following a pursuit.
“The team used tactical pursuit manoeuvres and a stringer to stop the car that had travelled into Wales with cloned plates.
“The driver was taken into custody for multiple offences as the saying goes, teamwork makes the dream work.”
