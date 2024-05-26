Two vehicles collided on the A4042 between Pontymoile and Lower New Inn at A472/Skewfields (Pontypool Roundabout) on Sunday, May 26.

Police confirm they were at the scene to control traffic flow as one lane was closed as officers dealt with the crash.

The road was cleared and re-opened at 11.45 am and there were no reports of any injuries, according to the force.

A Spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “Gwent Police attended a two-vehicle RTC at the location, no persons were injured, and one arrest was made for driving offences.

"The road was cleared and fully opened at 11.45am."