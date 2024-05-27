Party at the Park, Colour Clash, and Disco Kids will move to Coronation Park in July.

The three music festivals usually take place at Tredegar Park but have been moved to a new home for this year’s events.

Construction work at Tredegar Park to improve its play area and add the long-awaited splash pad began on Monday, May 13.

The facility at Tredegar Park opened in 2007 and was popular until it closed in 2014 due to maintenance problems.

The council revealed that work could take up to 12 weeks, which would mean it wouldn’t re-open until early August.

Due to construction taking place over the summer, the festivals have been moved to Coronation Park in Pill.

Organisers of Colour Clash announced on social media that they were moving to the new location and extending their closing time until 1am.

Party at the Park and Disco Kids will also take place at the new location.

Party at the Park will take place a day before Colour Clash, with B*Witched as the headline act.

Colour Clash will return for its seventh year on Saturday, July 20, with Arrdee and Nathan Dawe as the headline acts.

Disco Kids will take place on Sunday, July 21, with free activities and fun fair rides for small children.

It will also have a new Shrek rave arena, with more baby-changing facilities, baby sensory, circus school, and TV character meet and greets.

There will also be balloon modelling, stilt walkers, fire breathers, giant bubbles and circus performers.

There will be shuttles available every 45 minutes throughout the day and during the event. The popular event sold out last year.

Tickets for all events will be available on Skiddle.com.