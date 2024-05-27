The rail network planned a ten-day closure between Cardiff International Airport and Bridgend for engineering works.

Taylor Swift is set to shake it off as she heads to the Principality Stadium as part of the Eras tour on June 18.

Thousands of fans may have been concerned they may have had to make alternative travel plans as work takes place.

All lines between Rhoose, Cardiff International Airport and Bridgend will be closed from Saturday, June 8 until Monday, June 17.

But, Network Rail confirmed that they will put engineering works on hold for one day while the American popstar visits Cardiff on June 18.

Rail planners have assessed the challenge of transporting thousands of fans to and from the concert – and declared they are Ready for It.

Nick Millington, Network Rail Wales and Borders route director said: “We are conscious of the number of concertgoers who rely on train services to get to and from the Principality Stadium, so there will be no engineering works on this stretch of the route on June 18 when Taylor Swift is performing.”

Lines will re-close on Wednesday, June 19 and Thursday, June 20, buses will replace trains while work resumes.

Network Rail is carrying out three essential pieces of work on the line.

Engineers will be working between Llantwit Major and Ewenny to carry out essential rock netting to help prevent landslips and stop material from reaching the tracks.

More than 130 metres of track will be renewed near Bridgend, while engineers will also be refurbishing switches and crossings – moveable sections of track that will guide trains from one track to another and allow them to cross paths close to Aberthaw.

The track renewal work will involve installing more than 1,000 tonnes of new ballast (track stone) and removing 1,200 tonnes of spoil.