A BODY has been found in the search for a man missing in the River Wye.
Police were called at around 6.35pm on Monday 20 May, with a report that 20-year-old Jake Jones from Sedbury in Chepstow had entered the river near Tutshill and had not resurfaced.
Officers were supported by Gwent Police, the National Police Air Service, Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service, the Severn Area Rescue Association, Lowland Rescue Oxfordshire and HM Coastguard while searches for the man took place.
At around 7.15am this morning (Sunday 26 May) a member of the public discovered a body in the water near the mouth of the River Wye in south east Wales.
The body has been recovered by the Coastguard and although formal identification has not yet taken place, Jake's family and the coroner have been informed.
