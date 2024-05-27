Emergency services were called to reports of a crash on the A4042 at Keeper's Pond near Blaenavon at 3.46pm.

Gwent Police along with South Wales Fire and Rescue Services and the Welsh Ambulance Service attended the scene of the crash, which involved two vehicles.

A man and a woman were taken to hospital with injuries that were believed not to be life-changing or life-threatening.

The road was closed for nearly three hours as officers worked with their colleagues to clear the area.

At the time of the incident, a spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “Gwent Police attended this incident along with emergency services colleagues from Welsh Ambulance and Fire.

“It was a two-vehicle RTC with injuries to one male and one female.

"Injuries are not believed to be life-changing or life-threatening and the road will be shut for a short time whilst vehicle recovery takes place and debris is removed from the road.”