The Channel 4 show Our Welsh Chapel Dream has proved popular among viewers.

The four-part series follows Great Pottery Throwdown judge Brymer Jones and actress wife Hogarth as they "throw themselves into the restoration of a derelict Welsh chapel" in the hope of converting it into their "forever home complete with a working pottery studio".

The chapel on the show is Capel Salem located in Pwllheli on the Llyn Peninsula in North Wales.

If watching the show has given you the sudden urge to go out and find a former chapel to convert into your dream home, here are some options.

Create your own Welsh chapel dream: former chapels on the market in Wales

There are five former chapels currently on the market (at the time of publication) on Zoopla:

Siloah Chapel

Address: Merthyr Cynog, Brecon, Powys LD3

Price: £100,000

Siloah Chapel is currently on the market for £100,000. (Image: Zoopla)

Siloah Chapel presents an "exciting opportunity" just outside the small hamlet of Merthyr Cynog.

The disused chapel, which is now in a state of disrepair, occupies a plot around 0.15 acres in size.

The accommodation briefly comprises a large service room with open floor-to-ceiling space, two ground-floor rooms to the rear and a staircase leading to one room to the first floor.

Externally there is a stoned entrance area to the front, a grassed area at the rear and an area with scope for off-road parking to the side.

For more information visit the Zoopla website.

St John's Church

Address: Former St John's Church, Priory Street, Carmarthen SA31

Price: £90,000

The former St John's Church in Carmarthen is a Grade II listed building. (Image: Zoopla)

This property is a Grade II listed, purpose-built former church building.

Former St John's church, located in Carmarthen, consists of a main Hall, kitchen, entry lobby and water closet (WC).

The windows are mainly single-glazed, with some stained glass.

There are no visible graves and no parking on the site, however, there is a small lawned area circling the building which could provide parking subject to the necessary cadw and planning permission.

For more information visit the Zoopla website.

St Peter's Church

Address: Pentrechwyth Road, Swansea SA1

Price: £60,000

St Peter's Church is located one mile out of the Swansea city centre. (Image: Zoopla)

The former St Peter's Church is located in Pentrechwyth, Swansea, approximately one mile from the city centre.

The accommodation comprises an entrance lobby giving access to the main hall and vestry/meeting room which has a kitchen area.

There is a raised timber stage within the main hall and a WC accessed from the lobby.

The former church occupies a spacious plot with potential for development, subject to planning, and there are no visible graves.

For more information visit the Zoopla website.

Wesleyan Chapel

Address: Trapp, Llandeilo SA19

Price: £55,000

The elevated location of the former Wesleyan Chapel means it offers views to the South over the Cennen Valley and towards Carreg Cennen Castle. (Image: Zoopla)

The detached former Wesleyan Chapel, which is in need of upgrading, comes with an adjacent vestry, forecourt and small parcel of woodland.

It is located close to the village of Trapp and as it is on an elevated site offers views to the South over the Cennen Valley and towards Carreg Cennen Castle.

For more information visit the Zoopla website.

St Michael’s Church

Address: Former St Michael's Church, Station Road, Swansea SA4

Price: £25,000

St Michael's Church was built around 1885. (Image: Zoopla)

St Michael's is a former church building built around 1885.

The accommodation comprises an entrance porch leading into the nave.

Beyond this is the chancel which provides access to the vestry. The fixtures have been removed internally with the exception of the organ.



The Church is not listed, however, it is within a conservation area due to its proximity to Loughor Castle.



The graveyard is not included in the sale and is being retained with a pedestrian right of way to be granted to the purchaser.

For more information visit the Zoopla website.

