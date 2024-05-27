Are you looking to create your own dream home from a former chapel like Keith Brymer Jones and his wife Marj Hogarth?
The Channel 4 show Our Welsh Chapel Dream has proved popular among viewers.
The four-part series follows Great Pottery Throwdown judge Brymer Jones and actress wife Hogarth as they "throw themselves into the restoration of a derelict Welsh chapel" in the hope of converting it into their "forever home complete with a working pottery studio".
The chapel on the show is Capel Salem located in Pwllheli on the Llyn Peninsula in North Wales.
If watching the show has given you the sudden urge to go out and find a former chapel to convert into your dream home, here are some options.
Create your own Welsh chapel dream: former chapels on the market in Wales
There are five former chapels currently on the market (at the time of publication) on Zoopla:
Siloah Chapel
Address: Merthyr Cynog, Brecon, Powys LD3
Price: £100,000
Siloah Chapel presents an "exciting opportunity" just outside the small hamlet of Merthyr Cynog.
The disused chapel, which is now in a state of disrepair, occupies a plot around 0.15 acres in size.
The accommodation briefly comprises a large service room with open floor-to-ceiling space, two ground-floor rooms to the rear and a staircase leading to one room to the first floor.
Externally there is a stoned entrance area to the front, a grassed area at the rear and an area with scope for off-road parking to the side.
For more information visit the Zoopla website.
St John's Church
Address: Former St John's Church, Priory Street, Carmarthen SA31
Price: £90,000
This property is a Grade II listed, purpose-built former church building.
Former St John's church, located in Carmarthen, consists of a main Hall, kitchen, entry lobby and water closet (WC).
The windows are mainly single-glazed, with some stained glass.
There are no visible graves and no parking on the site, however, there is a small lawned area circling the building which could provide parking subject to the necessary cadw and planning permission.
For more information visit the Zoopla website.
St Peter's Church
Address: Pentrechwyth Road, Swansea SA1
Price: £60,000
The former St Peter's Church is located in Pentrechwyth, Swansea, approximately one mile from the city centre.
The accommodation comprises an entrance lobby giving access to the main hall and vestry/meeting room which has a kitchen area.
There is a raised timber stage within the main hall and a WC accessed from the lobby.
The former church occupies a spacious plot with potential for development, subject to planning, and there are no visible graves.
For more information visit the Zoopla website.
Wesleyan Chapel
Address: Trapp, Llandeilo SA19
Price: £55,000
The detached former Wesleyan Chapel, which is in need of upgrading, comes with an adjacent vestry, forecourt and small parcel of woodland.
It is located close to the village of Trapp and as it is on an elevated site offers views to the South over the Cennen Valley and towards Carreg Cennen Castle.
For more information visit the Zoopla website.
St Michael’s Church
Address: Former St Michael's Church, Station Road, Swansea SA4
Price: £25,000
St Michael's is a former church building built around 1885.
The accommodation comprises an entrance porch leading into the nave.
Beyond this is the chancel which provides access to the vestry. The fixtures have been removed internally with the exception of the organ.
The Church is not listed, however, it is within a conservation area due to its proximity to Loughor Castle.
The graveyard is not included in the sale and is being retained with a pedestrian right of way to be granted to the purchaser.
For more information visit the Zoopla website.
RECOMMENDED READING:
- Who are Keith Brymer Jones and Marj Hogarth on Channel 4's Our Welsh Chapel Dream?
- North Wales home from Grand Designs and I'm a Celebrity put up for sale
When to watch the final episode of Our Welsh Chapel Dream
All four episodes of Our Welsh Chapel Dream are available to stream now via the Channel 4 app or website.
But the fourth and final episode of Our Welsh Chapel Dream will air on Channel 4 on Monday (May 27) at 8pm, scheduled to conclude at 9pm.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here