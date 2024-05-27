Peter Morris launched the Little Dragon Pizza Van eight years ago and built a strong following for his tasty woodfired pizzas.

Since converting his VW van in 2016, he has become popular with customers, including the Prince and Princess of Wales.

William and Kate ordered 12 pizzas from the Little Dragon Pizza van to say thank you to the mountain rescue team for leading them in a training exercise. Prince William and Princess Kate of Wales bought 12 pizzas from Little Dragon Pizza Van in April last year. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA (Image: Ben Birchall/PA)On Saturday, the company announced the tragic news that their owner and founder passed away.

In a statement on social media, they wrote: “In 2016 Pete established Little Dragon Pizza, his dedication, enthusiasm, and effort have shaped the business into what it is today.

“Over the past eight years, Pete has given everyone great memories and great food.

"We were fortunate to call him our boss and friend. His contagious passion will be remembered.

“We are committed to continuing the hard work he invested in his time and do him proud.”

Peter Morris was known as the 'Pizza King' to customers of the Little Dragon Pizza Van. Picture: supplied (Image: supplied)Hundreds of customers have taken to social media to pay tribute to ‘an absolute gentleman’ and ‘pizza king’

Lynne Hughes said: “I am so saddened and sorry to hear this news. Pete was one of the nicest chaps I have ever met.

"We worked together at Llarth Court over ten years ago and spent so many evening having supper talking about his plans for the future.

“He always said I have him the push to go and realise his dreams bless him. A kind, generous, cheeky, fun-loving character who adored his family and always had time for his many friends.

“Such a devastating loss at such a young age, so dearly loved and will be deeply missed by so many. Sincere condolences to Pete’s family and all his team.”

People would travel from all over the country to visit the Little Dragon Pizza Van. Picture: Little Dragon Pizza Van - Facebook (Image: Little Dragon Pizza - Facebook)The Little Dragon Pizza Van is always a welcome sight for hungry visitors to Llangynidr Moor, near Brynmawr.

Mr Morris organised many food festivals in Brynmawr where he served his popular and authentic Italian-style pizzas.

Wayne Ashe added: “I met Pete as a customer many years ago. A trip to the moors and having a pizza is genuinely one of the nicest things I’ve done.

“He always recognised me and chatted about life and business. It shocked my wife and I that he had passed.

“Our thoughts go out to his family, friends, and his team at this very difficult time. Heaven and its guests are getting great pizza from a great guy.”