But if you’re an EastEnders fan hoping to fit tonight’s episode into your plans today (May 27), the BBC has announced a slight schedule change.

The soap usually airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7.30pm on BBC One.

However, this evening EastEnders will not be on TV at its normal time.

What time is EastEnders on tonight?





If you’re wanting to watch the latest drama in Albert Square on Monday, it will be starting at the earlier time of 7.15pm until 7.45pm on BBC One.

The full summary on Radio Times says: “Nish arrives at No 41 to tell Suki the solicitor has sent both copies of their divorce paperwork to him but he has another reason for visiting.

“George gets his hopes up when Elaine asks him to come over but she just wants him to cover the bar while she's out.

“Freddie's plan to push Kat and Alfie together doesn't go as expected.”

This will be followed by Spider-Man: No Way Home being shown from 7.45pm.

We're on at the earlier time of 7.15pm tonight on @BBCOne or you can watch now on @BBCiPlayer! pic.twitter.com/hTsmrAxp8B — BBC EastEnders (@bbceastenders) May 27, 2024

When is EastEnders on TV this week?





The full EastEnders schedule for this week on TV is as follows:

Monday, May 27 – 7.15pm

Tuesday, May 28 – 7.30pm

Wednesday, May 29 – 7.30pm

Thursday, May 30 – 7.30pm

Today’s episode is also available to watch on BBC iPlayer now.

EastEnders continues at its usual time of 7.30pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer tomorrow.

What time is Britain’s Got Talent first semi-final on TV?





Tonight will also see the first live-semi final of Britain’s Got Talent 2024 over on the BBC’s rival channel ITV1 from 8pm.

They will continue throughout the week at the same time until Friday, May 31.