Producers have created a unique way of story-telling on Corrie this week, in a way which has “never been done before” on the soap.

Roy Cropper was recently arrested as he became the number one suspect in the teenager's supposed murder but his prison hell will “come to a head”.

Meanwhile, predator Nathan Curtis is “firmly put on the police’s radar”.

So what can fans expect to see in Weatherfield from Monday, May 27?

The programme will be stripped across five nights from today until Friday, May 31, with the first four episodes reliving the same day but through different characters’ eyes.

The week ends as a new day dawns in Friday’s episode and the mystery of Lauren’s fate continues to be unravelled.

Coronation Street spoilers for this week – what to expect

Giving a breakdown of the five “gripping” episodes, ITV said: “We see Sarah (Tina O’Brien) determined to rid daughter Bethany (Tina O’Brien) of her evil ex-abuser Nathan (Chris Harper) who has been making his presence felt once more. With Bethany threatening to leave Weatherfield, Sarah is determined to prove that Nathan is behind Lauren’s disappearance, whatever the stakes.

“Carla (Alison King) and Bobby (Jack Carroll) are under pressure, accused of perverting the course of justice as they desperately try to clear Roy’s name.

“DS Swain (Vicky Myers) also has Nathan in her sights. The evidence against him mounting, are the police about to nail their man or is there still more to this mystery than meets the eye?”

The broadcaster added: “Meanwhile as Dee-dee (Channique Sterling-Brown) fights for justice for Roy, far right activist Griff (Michael Condron) lands back in Weatherfield prison where Roy (David Neilson) is on remand awaiting trial for Lauren’s murder.

“With old scores to settle and revenge on his mind Griff takes it upon himself to try and force a confession out of Roy. Believing him to be Lauren’s killer, Griff is out for blood and it soon becomes clear that Roy is in grave danger.

Do you hope Roy is released from prison? (Image: Dave Thompson/PA)

“But as Roy’s life hangs in the balance an invaluable piece of evidence which could clear the innocent cafe owner’s name will come to light in a shocking revelation for the viewers.”

When is Coronation Street on TV this week?





Coronation Street usually airs every Monday, Wednesday and Friday on ITV1 and ITVX, but this is when you can watch it this week:

Monday, May 27 – 7.30pm

Tuesday, May 28 – 7.30pm

Wednesday, May 29 – 7.30pm

Thursday, May 30 – 7.30pm

Friday, May 31 – 7.30pm

All episodes will air before the live semi-final of Britain’s Got Talent each evening.

Executive Producer Iain MacLeod explained: “This week is so gripping and unlike anything Coronation Street has done before, in terms of the story-telling.

“It’s modern, really exciting and has some of our favourite characters right in the middle of the drama.

“The murder mystery around Lauren has had us all on the edge of our seats and the race against time across this week to solve it before Roy gets seriously hurt is so engrossing and cleverly plotted.

“It is also the launchpad for a massive new chapter in that narrative - so you really won’t want to miss it, if you want to carry on trying to piece together this thrilling puzzle.”