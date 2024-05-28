Matthews Family Butchers, located on Newport Road in Cwmcarn celebrated 80 years in business at the weekend, having opened in 1944.

Part owner of the butchers, Stephanie Matthews told the South Wales Argus that the party buffet was a huge success, and even saw an influx of new customers.

She said: “It was a very good turnout; we have had positive feedback from everybody, and they want us to keep going.

“Two years ago, we were struggling and yeah, I think it makes people aware that unless they shop in the High Street we won't survive.

“We are thriving of ourselves, and we had to diversify a lot, where we are doing lunches and stuff. We are not as much as the butchers that we used to be, but we are trying.”

Ms Matthews, 36 owns the Butchers with her business partner, Kevin Nash, 50. The shop had been owned by her family since Stephanie's grandmother Eileen was 16, having worked there for three years prior.

She believes that our previous article on their business has helped drive new customers to the shop.

She added: “We are the last one in Cwmcarn, and it we go then that is the High Street done for income. We had a couple of new faces actually, and I think that was due to the South Wales Argus doing an article on us.

“The first couple that came in, a young couple were saying like we’ve seen that you were advertising 80 years in the business, and we want to try to start shopping here.

“I think they were scared before as they didn’t know what we sold, but we have seen some new faces over the weekend and that was a great help to you guys.”

She hopes to keep the shop in the family and pass it down to her daughter, 7 to become the fourth generation in the future.