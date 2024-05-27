M Cwmbran, formerly the Cwmbran Centre, has fought off global competition to win the coveted RoSPA Order of Distinction Award.

This follows the presentation of 16 consecutive gold awards, demonstrating the shopping centre’s unrivalled commitment to health and safety excellence over almost two decades.

The award, which covers the whole of 2023, was presented to the team at a ceremony in London on Tuesday May 14, 2024.

All 16 previously won awards have been in the Occupational Achievement category and celebrates M Cwmbran’s commitment to ensure that its staff, customers, clients and contractors get home safely at the end of every working day.

M Cwmbran is owned by LCP, part of M Core, the leading commercial property and investment company and provides over 740,000 sq ft. of shopping opportunities and includes retail names in its portfolio such as Dunelm and Primark.

Last year it welcomed The Range, Coffee#1, Loungers and One Beyond alongside an array of ambitious independent traders to its growing offering whilst enjoying a 1.16m rise in visitor numbers.

Centre manager for M Cwmbran, Tony Wilkes, said: “This is a fantastic achievement that demonstrates LCP’s and the Centres staff continuing commitment to health and safety ensuring the Centre is a safe environment for all users.”

Julia Small, RoSPA’s Achievements Director, said: "Workplace accidents don't just pose financial risks and operational disruptions; they significantly impact the quality of life for individuals. This is why acknowledging and rewarding excellent safety performance is vital.

“We congratulate LCP Properties – Cwmbran Centre for winning a prestigious RoSPA Award and showing an unwavering commitment to keeping employees, clients and customers safe from accidental harm and injury.”

The esteemed RoSPA Awards program now celebrates its 68th year as the UK’s largest and most impactful health and safety programme.

With almost 2,000 entries annually from over 50 countries, impacting over seven million employees, they offer a platform to spotlight an unwavering commitment to continuous improvement and excellence in health and safety.