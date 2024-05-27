South Wales Argus
South Wales Argus

Heavy holiday traffic causing delays on M4

Live

Delays on M4 around Newport with holiday congestion

Traffic
By Sallie Phillips

  • Heavy holiday traffic is being reported on the M4 around Newport
  • Delays of around eight minutes are reported on M4 westbound
  • Slow traffic is also being reported on the A4042

