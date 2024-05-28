Local MP David Davies guided senior diplomats through a series of Chepstow success stories during the visit on Friday, May 24.

The tour began with a presentation from the Monmouthshire Ukrainian Group in Chepstow (MUGiC).

Kateryna Khodzhhaieva, the secretary of MUGiC, explained the group's launch and the challenges faced by Ukrainians due to the ongoing war in their homeland.

She emphasised the support provided to Ukrainian settlers in Monmouthshire and expressed gratitude for the warm welcome from the local community.

The Cwtch Cafe. Picture: UK Parliament (Image: UK Parliament)Viktoriia Bandur, the chair of MUGiC, baked a traditional korovai, a welcoming bread.

Mr Davies said: “It was fantastic to welcome senior foreign diplomats and highlight some of the positive things happening in Chepstow.

“The delegation spoke highly of the Ukrainian ladies, who left a lasting impression.”

They also visited the Welsh Luxury Hamper Co, on Welsh Street, where Abi Chamberlain shared her journey of building a successful business after leaving university due to a learning disability.

Voted the Best Luxury Hamper Company in Wales, Miss Chamberlain exports high-quality Welsh food and drink globally and serves as a young ambassador for The Princes Trust, striving to inspire other neuro-diverse entrepreneurs.

The Welsh Luxury Hamper Co. Picture: UK Parliament (Image: UK Parliament)At the independent café, The Cwtch in Rifleman’s Way, owner Marion Smith welcomed the diplomats, who enjoyed coffee and Welsh cakes while Tim Ryan spoke about the work of The Severn Princess Preservation Trust.

He added: “Abi is a shining example to us all and hopefully there will be a few embassies stocking up on her hampers after this visit!

“I also wanted to show what can be achieved by volunteers and the story of the Severn Princess inspires people everywhere.”

The Severn Princess. Picture: UK Parliament (Image: UK Parliament)The visit ended with a trip to the River Wye to see the Severn Princess ferry, which served the River Severn between Aust and Beachley for seven years until the opening of the Severn Bridge on September 8, 1966.

Notably, the ferry transported famous personalities such as Bob Dylan, The Beatles, and royalty.