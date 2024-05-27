The plaque dedicated to those who fought in the International Brigade during the Spanish civil war has been saved following the intervention of local councillor Lindsay Whittle.

The plaque was latterly housed in the new closed Coffi Vista, having been unveiled many years ago when Councillor Lindsay Whittle was leader of Caerphilly County Borough Council.

It is dedicated to the hundreds of men and women from the Valleys who bravely fought in the Spanish civil war and have been continually recognised for their sacrifice and bravery, including a book being released on the 80th anniversary of their return in 2018.

The original stone memorial was revealed in April 2005, thanks to the commitment of Andrew Rogers of Beaufort, then-associate head of care sciences school at the University of Glamorgan, a man of left-wing convictions who felt that a county that contributed so handsomely to the Republic's International Brigade should have a tangible reminder of their sacrifice.

Cllr Whittle is now group leader of Plaid Cymru, and wrote to council officials recently because he was worried the plaque would be discarded and lost following the council’s decision to shut the café opposite Caerphilly Castle.

The plaque has previously been described as a way to remember a "short but bloody and dramatic chapter" in the history of the Gwent Valleys.

Cllr Whittle said: “The plaque is looking worse for wear but at least it is safe. It was dedicated to all those brave Welsh miners who went to fight against the fascist General Franco in Spain during the 1930s.

“I have asked the council to ensure it is now placed in an appropriate place in the town centre. It is vital we remember our history.”