Warmer weather leading up to the school half-term break had many hoping to take the children outdoors in the sunshine but this week's forecast looks decidedly mixed.

It is not a total washout, but the wet weather will return.

The forecast for tonight brings some sunshine with outbreaks of rain and drizzle gradually spreading northeast across Wales overnight.

It will be misty and murky in the south and west and becoming milder in Gwent with temperatures as low as seven degrees.

For the rest of half-term, there will be a mixture of cloudy periods with sunny spells and scattered showers.

The forecast for Wednesday to Friday reads that it will be staying changeable with a mixture of cloudy periods, sunny spells, and scattered showers.

These are heaviest and most numerous on Wednesday and Thursday, but it will be drier by Friday and will feel warm in the sunshine.

The outlook for Saturday, June 1, and the second weekend of the break before schools return from half term could be brighter, with more settled weather as high pressure builds in from the west.

A few showers could still develop in places like the southeast during Saturday and Sunday afternoons, but for most, it will be a dry weekend with periods of sunshine.

The half-term weekend will feel warm with light winds, but it will feel cooler near the coast where onshore sea breeze develops.

The south of the UK will probably be drier, although not ruling out scattered shows completely. Temperatures will be around normal or a little above average.

There are no weather warnings in place, so with a little planning, packing a brolly or a coat, families should be able to enjoy the rest of half-term.