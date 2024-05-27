Cwm, a village close to Ebbw Vale, Blaenau Gwent, is now home to a new kebab shop after it officially opened its doors at 4pm on Monday.

New Best Kebab has moved in to 46 Marine Street in Cwm, which was previously home to the Cwm Kebab House.

According to a post shared on Facebook from its official page and shared to the Cwm Community group, the shop will be open until 11pm tonight and will be open seven days a week from 4-11pm from now on.

In the post, the new management team said: "Community, the wait is finally over!

"Our kebab shop is now open, and we’re ready to serve you delicious kebabs and more.

"Bring your friends and family – we’re excited to serve you and see you on this special day."

According to their menu, New Best Kebab are offering a range of traditional kebab meals, such as lamb, chicken or mixed donner, lamb or chicken shish and kofte.

There will also a New Best Kebab special, which combines all of these variations, alongside other takeaway favourites including kebab wraps, calzones, pizza, burgers and fried chicken.

Aside from all this, customers also have the choice of a selection of types of garlic bread, sides including cheesy chips, pitta bread, spicy mushrooms, chicken nuggets and mozzarella sticks.

Salads are also available for those who are trying to be healthy but still want to support a local business and have a bank holiday treat.

A section of the menu is dubbed 'challenges' where customers will be offered a choice of two boxes, pizza or munch, at either 10 or 12 inches.

Meal deals, including those specifically aimed at children, are also available, with the children's menu being priced at £5.90 which includes fries and a drink.

Soft drinks are available either in cans or in 1.5 litre bottles, with cookies, sugar ring doughnuts hot chocolate fudge cake and a tub of Ben and Jerry's ice cream making up the dessert menu.