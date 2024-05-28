Katy O'Neil and Gaynor Rea opened Little Explorers Nursery in September 2022, and had their first Estyn inspection in November 2023.

The feedback was very positive, with five categories - learning, environment, care and development, teaching and assessment and leadership and management - all being graded as good, while wellbeing was classed as excellent.

Katy and Gaynor said: "We are proud of this inspection report and feel it reflects our practise and ethos with precision. Well being for our team, children and families is and will continue to be a priority.

"We are a small team of two who are equally responsible for all aspects of running the nursery which makes this recognition even more special."

Inspectors were delighted by the "exceptional enthusiasm" and "great maturity" displayed by all children when engaging in activities such as circle time, and with working out what they wanted to do for their own interests.

This was also in abundance when it came to engaging with each other and staff, with enjoyment expressed "frequently" in children who are "highly motivated".

It was also highlighted how the team give children "numerous opportunities" to develop their independence and encourage the use of Welsh throughout the day.

Almost all children are making "strong progress" and are able to express themselves with growing confidence.

This development is shown when they are able to recall previous lessons and "skilfully" respond to their work - some older children are able to write their names independently, while all writing skills are continually developed through a range of activities.

Children are encouraged to write in Welsh, with some able to count in Welsh during tidying up.

All children are "lively and enthusiastic" when it comes to learning, with developing numeracy, creativity, problem solving and digital skills a result of this.

The staff are "excellent role models" while offering strong safeguarding procedures and managing interactions, and their behaviour policies are "informative" and provide parents with a clear picture.

Frequent praise is used with children to encourage further good behaviour with clear instructions and "immense pride" from the children with their reward stickers.

There was also praise for the learning curriculum and the variety of avenues used to teach the children important skills and develop their curiosity of the world, including a range of visitors.

Individual children's needs are also appropriately dealt with, including getting other professionals and parents involved with those with additional needs where necessary.

The environment is deemed "safe and secure" with robust processes and "good quality" toys in use. Children are also encouraged to spend time in the outside areas, showing "great interest" in the wildlife.

There is a "clear vision" through management and a "passion instilled" among staff to provide high quality care to children.

The quality of teaching practices are constantly monitored with staff encouraged to work on reviewing their own practices at the same time.

Staff responsibilities are clear, with plenty of pathway for progression and professional development.

As a result of this, parents are "highly supportive" and are kept well informed. An excellent link with the local primary school and "effective partnership" with stakeholders ensure children are in good positions upon finishing their time at nursery.