Tonight (May 27), the first round of semi-finalists will show off their talents again in front of judges Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and Bruno Tonioli.

Not to mention the Apollo audience and you at home.

Sunday evening (May 26) saw the last audition episode air, with the final golden buzzer given to Japanese skipping dancers Haribow by Simon’s son Eric and Amanda’s daughter Hollie.

During the episode, the group somersaulted across the stage doing various tricks and left the judges almost speechless.

They received a standing ovation from the audience and numerous pleas for a golden buzzer, which would put them straight through to the semi-finals and are generally used only by the judges and hosts, from the BGT fans.

Alesha said she had “none left” regarding the buzzers along with Bruno, while Simon said that he “did not know what to say”.

“They pressed it for the audience,” Amanda explained before calling the dancers “unbelievable”.

“My son is literally going crazy right now,” Simon added.

Ella Rose impressed the Britain's Got Talent judges with her magic show last night (Image: ITV)

But who is taking to the BGT stage once more tonight? From dancing dogs to some of the golden buzzer acts, let’s take a look at the full line-up.

Who are tonight’s semi-final acts performing on Britain’s Got Talent?





In total, there will be 40 acts performing across five semi-finals this week.

Here are Monday’s eight acts, according to TV Zone:

Sven Smith – rock air guitar performer

The Trickstars – previous BGT finalist Lucy Heath and her dancing dogs

Trey Braine – 10-year-old dancer

Ssaulabi Performance Troupe – Ant and Dec’s golden buzzer act

Taryn Charles – singer and music teacher who performed a cover of (You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman (one of Bruno's golden buzzer acts)

Bikoon! – performed on stage with a dancing green duffle bag on Saturday’s (May 25) audition episode

Stardust – Ukrainian married couple and roller-skaters Vlada Kamyshnikova and Yevhenii Yemelianenko (and Simon’s latest golden buzzer act from the weekend)

Innocent Massuki – “Powerhouse” vocalist who performed an impressive cover of Caruso

The first live semi-final of BGT 2024 will be on ITV1 and ITVX from 8pm tonight.

It’s been reported the special guest performance will be the West End cast of Disney’s award-winning musical The Lion King.

Each of the eight acts will be hoping to make it to the final on June 2 for their chance to show off their talent at the Royal Variety Performance and take home the £250,000 cash prize.

The second live semi-final will also air at 8pm tomorrow (May 27).