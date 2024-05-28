The Diddly Squat Farm owner and Amazon presenter took to X, formerly known as Twitter, earlier today and offered an alternative solution.

The 63-year-old former Top Gear presenter said: "Here’s an idea. Instead of national service, which is obviously idiotic, how about kids working on farms."

Here’s an idea. Instead of national service, which is obviously idiotic, how about kids working on farms. — Jeremy Clarkson (@JeremyClarkson) May 27, 2024

Under the Conservatives’ new proposal, young people would be given a choice between a full-time placement in the armed forces for 12 months or spending one weekend a month for a year “volunteering” in their community, the Tories said.

This has since proved hugely controversial.

In an apparent pitch to older voters, he said volunteering could include helping local fire, police and NHS services as well as charities tackling loneliness and supporting elderly, isolated people.

Recommended reading:

Jeremy Clarkson talks about ending Clarkson's Farm series

Jeremy Clarkson hosts charity auction for Oxfordshire pool

Jeremy Clarkson and James May speak out on latest rumours

The policy would help unite society in an “increasingly uncertain world”





James Cleverly said that teenagers would not be sent to jail for refusing to comply with the Tories’ proposed “mandatory” national service.

The Home Secretary said there would be no criminal sanctions for young people if they defied the plans under a Conservative government.

In the first major policy announcement ahead of the General Election, Rishi Sunak pledged to get 18-year-olds to either join the military for 12 months or do “volunteer” work one weekend a month for a year.

The Prime Minister said the policy would help unite society in an “increasingly uncertain world” and give young people a “shared sense of purpose”.

In an apparent pitch to older voters and those who may turn to Reform UK, the Conservatives said volunteering could include helping local fire, police and NHS services, and charities tackling loneliness and supporting elderly people.

Touring broadcast studios on Sunday, Mr Cleverly said the Tories would ensure the scheme “fits with different people’s attitudes and aspirations” after questions arose over whether teenagers would be punished for not taking part.