Key A road closed as vehicle overturns in crash

Heads of Valleys Road closed westbound after crash

Emergency
Brynmawr
By Sallie Phillips

  • A465 west closed between Llanfoist and Brynmawr following crash
  • Emergency services are on scene
  • Drivers advised to avoid the area and find alternative route

