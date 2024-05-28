Hancox's Pies, run by Alexandre Hancox, which is based on the Pontygwindy Industrial Estate, has been in Caerphilly since it moved from its original home in Gilfach, Bargoed, in December 2023.

Hancox's Pies opened during the Covid pandemic in 2020 and has already won numerous awards for their pastries, including a FSB Small Business Award in 2022, and Caterer of the Year at the Best of Welsh Business Awards 2023.

The business has also been shortlisted for others, including as Retail Bakery of the Year in the Food Awards Wales for 2023.

Mr Hancox also won the individual award for Businessman of the Year at the Best of Welsh Business Awards 2023.

The company, which prides itself on award-winning pies, pastries and cakes, including the authentic Pastéis de Nata from Mr Hancox's native Portugal from a recipe his mother made in 1975, has recently confirmed they are now able to serve alcohol.

The news of a valid alcohol licence was announced on their official Facebook group on Monday, May 13, combined with the announcement of buying up the unit next door on the industrial estate, allowing the ever-expanding business to have a bigger site.

Mr Hancox said in his post: "We been keeping a little secret from you all so we apologise in advance but it was worth it.

"At the beginning of the month we secured the unit next door to ours and for the last two weeks we have been doing some work to make it special for you all

"We also been granted our alcohol licence.

"So to better serve you and to make the final touches and opening walls to combine the two units we will be closing from Wednesday at 4pm and re-opening Saturday at 9am.

"Please bear with us as as we will have new menus and also a bar being installed as we are not allowed bottles on the tables.

"In the meantime, you will also meet some of our new team which we still training too and they are very friendly.

"We look forward to give the best and only the best as our business wouldn’t be what it is today without you all."

The newly enlarged and refurbished Hancox's Pies opened on Saturday, May 18 at 9am, with the news getting a very positive response from customers and locals alike.

Many sent their congratulations to the team, while another said it was "fantastic news" and others couldn't wait to "pay another visit soon".

Hancox's Pies can be found on the Pontygwindy Industrial Estate in Caerphilly and are open 8am to 5pm Monday to Saturday and 8am to 2pm on Sunday.