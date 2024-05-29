National treasure, Su Pollard brings her new one-woman show to The Riverfront Theatre in Newport this September.

‘Still Fully Charged’ will celebrate Su’s 50 years in show business with a night of hilarious laughter, fabulous songs, and wonderful stories.

Starring in the nation’s best-known TV shows and on stages around the globe in some of the world’s most-loved musicals – it’s been an action-packed half-century of sheer entertainment.

Su Pollard is best known to most audiences for her role as chalet maid Peggy Ollerenshaw in the sitcom Hi-de-Hi, which ran from 1979 until the show's end in 1988.

She has also appeared in shows such as You Rang, M'Lord? and Oh, Doctor Beeching!

Alongside this, she has appeared in more than 35 stage plays and musicals as well as more than 40 pantomimes.

As a singer, she achieved a UK number two hit in 1986 with 'Starting Together' and later released an album.



This 'Still Fully Charged' tour will bring Su face-to-face with an adoring public to celebrate the amazing characters she has been fortunate enough to play, the incredible friends and colleagues she met along the way, and the staggering range of music she has performed and recorded throughout her illustrious career.

The official synopsis on the Newport Live website reads: "Oh eck! It’s been 50 years...

"Meet Su and her accompanist live on stage to celebrate her 50 years in show business with a night of hilarious laughter, fabulous songs and wonderful stories.

"Su’s new one-woman show Still Fully Charged brings a national treasure face-to-face with an adoring public to celebrate the amazing characters she has been fortunate enough to play, the incredible friends and colleagues she met along the way, and the staggering range of music she has performed and recorded throughout her illustrious career."

So, join Su on Wednesday, September, 27 at 7.30pm at The Riverfront Theatre for an evening of hilarious stories from 50 years in show business, featuring songs from the shows, backstage secrets from her diaries, and maybe even the appearance of one or two familiar characters!

Tickets are available from this link on Newport Live, starting at £28.