A CRASH which left an overturned vehicle in the road closed a main road in Ebbw Vale on Monday evening.
Gwent Police closed the A465 Heads of the Valleys Road westbound between Llanfoist in Hereford and Brynmawr just after 7pm on Monday, with the crash later confirmed to have taken place between Hardwick, Abergavenny and Gilwern.
The road remained fully closed until 8pm, when one lane was reopened, although the other lane remains closed as of 9.30pm.
Gwent Police confirmed to the Argus that the crash involved at least two vehicles, one of which had overturned and blocked the carriageway, leading to officers being called to the scene.
The Argus understands the road closure was put in place to enable officers to clear the overturned vehicle from the road.
The spokesperson said the incident was not believed to be severe, with no life-threatening injuries were reported.
However, police were joined at the scene by colleagues from the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service and the Welsh Ambulance Service.
