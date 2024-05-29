KAILEM PRIESTNALL, 18, of Bacon Place, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for riding a motorcycle without insurance on Oliphant Circle on November 2, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

CHARLIE NEWBURY, 26, of Church Crescent, Bassaleg, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

LASHONE GORDON, 23, of Millbrook Road, Blackwood must pay £200 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 49mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR in Newport on November 2, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

EDWARD PROBERT, 35, of Shepherd's Hill Caravan Site, Lower Race, Pontypool was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 54 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath at the Esso petrol station on Rockhill Road on February 21.

He was fined £230 and must pay a £92 surcharge and £85 costs.

DANIEL ELLIOT, 36, of Monnow Way, Bettws, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for using a motor vehicle on a road without a valid test certificate on the A4042 on October 31, 2023.

KIERON DAVIES, 37, of Union Street, Tredegar must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ASHLEY HIGGINS, 32, of Bryn Road, Markham, near Blackwood must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 46mph in a 40mpn zone on the A472 Lower Race, Pontypool on October 27, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

DAVID LEE LLOYD, 35, of Railway Terrace, Tirphil, Caerphilly must pay £258 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on Station Road, Bargoed on October 31, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.