Christopher Lewis, a 30-year-old from Cwmbran had last been seen in the Greenmeadow area of Cwmbran eight days ago on Monday, May 20.

He was described as 5ft 9 inches tall with short ginger hair and a beard. He had a tattoo on his neck and was last seen wearing all-black clothes.

Mr Lewis had been asked to get in touch, as had anyone with information.

Gwent Police confirmed that he had been found in a social media post at around 8.33 am on Tuesday, May 28.

In the post, they thanked the public for sharing their appeal.