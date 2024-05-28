Emergency services received reports of a road traffic collision on the A465 between Llanfoist and Brynmawr at around 6.20 pm last night.

Gwent Police arrived at the scene with colleagues from the South Wales Fire and Rescue services as one vehicle had overturned and blocked the road.

The collision involved three vehicles, a tractor, a lorry, and a car. One lane was closed for nearly three hours as emergency services worked to clear the scene.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We received a report of a road traffic collision on the A465 at around 6.20 pm on Monday 27 May.

“Officers attended, along with personnel from the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service.

“The collision involved three vehicles: a tractor, a lorry, and a car. The driver of the car received minor injuries and attended hospital as a precaution.”