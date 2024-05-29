This feat was celebrated with staff from across Wales congregating at the Newport store.

Since partnering with the charity in 2012, Primark has raised the sum through bag levies from its eight Welsh stores including Newport, Cardiff, Cwmbran, Swansea and Llanelli.

Representatives from the charity celebrated alongside the Primark team during an event on Thursday.

Among those in attendance were two-month-old beneficiary, Ren, and his mother Rachel, from Newport.

Ren was born with Hirschsprung's disease and has required intensive hospital care, including surgery, with his older brother also experiencing periods within the hospital for the same condition.

Suzanne Mainwaring, director of the Noah's Ark Children's Hospital Charity, expressed immense gratitude towards the Primark team in Wales.

She said: "The funds raised by the wonderful Primark team in Wales have been used to create brighter todays and better tomorrows for children in a whole number of ways over the last 12 years.

"The partnership helped to build the children’s hospital’s very own hydrotherapy pool and has contributed delivery of the much-loved play specialist service."

Ms Mainwaring also noted the charity's Covid-19 Resilience Fund, aided by Primark during the pandemic.

She highlighted the particularly impactful Tiny Lives Appeal, to which Primark contributed in 2023.

The funds raised by that effort went on to purchase crucial medical equipment for newborns requiring intensive care.

She added: "Primark has been a much-valued partner of the Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospital Charity since 2012.

"Thank you for all you have achieved for the children of Wales, Primark.

"It’s an honour to call you our charity partners."

Expressing the retailer's pride in the partnership, Primark's area manager for south Wales, Adam French said: "Over the last twelve years, the funds raised through the bag levy have made a real difference to so many children’s lives, and meeting some of the recipients of this care has been a heartwarming experience for us.

"It is an immense achievement to have reached over £1 million and we are excited to see how our partnership continues to thrive in the future.

"A big congratulations to our Welsh store teams!"