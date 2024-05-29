This is the second time the French Renaissance-influenced structure at Butetown, Cardiff, has featured on the Victorian Society’s list, which launched its 2024 rundown of the `most at-risk' period pieces in England and Wales.

Victorian Society president Griff Rhys Jones said: "I can’t believe this.

"The Coal Exchange is Cardiff.

"It symbolises the power that built this city and the story of King Coal.

"It is loved.

"Both as a building and a very successful hotel.

"It has been structurally damaged by foolish plans to modernise but is not irreparable and the Victorian Society are demanding that a proper plan to care for what is one of Wales’s most important nineteenth century buildings gets on the table."

Historically the place where the world's coal prices were set and the first £1 million cheque was signed, the Coal Exchange fell into disrepair after becoming structurally unsafe.

It was closed in 2013, and subsequently partly converted into a hotel.

However, ongoing maintenance and safety issues remain a concern.

In February 2023, a burst water pipe led to a section of the building being demolished.

The current owners, Liverpool's Signature Group, have been under scrutiny as they previously entered administration.

The Coal Exchange was just one of many historic buildings they acquired to redevelop over seven years.

The hotel reopened in March 2024, but there is significant worry about its future.

The Victorian Society and city conservation officers are increasingly worried that the building isn't being properly maintained by its holder.

Director of the Victorian Society James Hughes said: 'It has been a tumultuous decade for Cardiff’s magnificent yet mired Coal Exchange.

"The building’s future remains very much in doubt.

"Enough is enough."