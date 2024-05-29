The accolade was given to Synergy, an acapella men's choir, during the bi-annual Cornwall International Male Choral Festival held at the Truro Cathedral on May 4.

The choir boasts members from across South Wales as well as the Herefordshire and Gloucestershire borders, with many members coming from the vicinity of the River Usk.

Synergy took part in the festival, which is Europe's largest choral festival for male choirs.

Synergy musical director, Owen McCarthy said: "It was a wonderful experience for the choir, and the accolade and high score of 89% reflected the hard work put in by the whole choir, particularly since the new year."

He detailed their stirring renditions, from close harmonies to a moving performance of 'He Ain’t Heavy, He’s My Brother'. This was set to a special arrangement by Jessica Ruth Morris.

In addition to their victory in the competition, Synergy participated in three Regional Gala Concerts from May 3-5, alongside two impromptu 'Choir Mobs' in Truro and New Quay.

Synergy chairman Tony Cecil said: "We had a very warm welcome from the moment we crossed the Tamar Bridge and entered Cornwall."

Heralding their emotional performances, he highlighted a backstory of a former member's battle with covid and the impact of Long Covid introduced prior to performing 'He Ain't Heavy'.

Mr Cecil further commented on how the choir presented their usual repertoire complete with choreography, which he humorously commented could be described as 'Dad or Granddad Dancing'. He added: "These proved very popular with audiences of all ages, and is one of the key differences Synergy has compared to a traditional male voice choir."

The choir extends an invitation for inquiries about future bookings or potential membership opportunities, welcoming anyone to contact them for more information.