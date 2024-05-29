The bi-annual Late Night Shopping Event will be held at McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Bridgend on May 31, from 10am till 10pm.

This is an opportunity for shoppers to begin their summer shopping with an extra 20 per cent discount on outlet prices from popular brands.

Customers in south Wales can expect offers from brands such as Puma, BOSS, Clarks, Sunglasses Hut, Calvin Klein, Radley, The North Face, and Tommy Hilfiger, among others.

Offers extend to alfresco dining and homeware with Le Creuset, Yankee Candle and White Stuff and beauty products from The Cosmetics Company Store and Beauty Outlet.

This event, which offers significant discounts on top of existing reduced prices, is an excellent occasion for individuals to discover the latest fashion trends.

The sale features an array of designer dresses, footwear and timeless accessories that will be stylish for seasons to come.

Furthermore, McArthurGlen Designer Outlet is offering free family-friendly activities on May 31.

Kids and adults alike can cooperate to create a piece of art on the Giant Doodle Cube from 11am to 6pm.

Between 12pm and 6pm, there will also be a Spin to Win Wheel at the Centre.

Shoppers are also invited to participate in the outlet’s first Silent Disco from 4pm till 9pm.

Participants can choose between two music channels to listen to and dance.

The centre also features an undercover playground that is open all year round, providing an opportunity for parents to take a break while their children play.

Beside the playground, the Caffe Sidoli offers a suitable space for adults to relax while keeping an eye on their children.

In addition, customers will welcome the return of the Barbour Sample Sale pop-up that will run from May 27 to May 31, from 10am until 6pm, and it will be located next to Vans.

For further details, visit the McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Bridgend official website.