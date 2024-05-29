The latest Cancer Research Wales shop was opened by Chepstow's new mayor, Councillor Tudor Griffiths, in a ceremony on Saturday, May 25.

This marked his first official duty as mayor, and also the debut of the first Cancer Research Wales shop in the old Gwent region.

The new store, located at 21 High Street, showcases the charity’s distinct coloured stripe branding, a design inspired by DNA sequencing gels used in scientific research.

The shop offers a wide variety of high-quality goods including clothing for men, women and children, a selection of household items and various bric-a-brac.

Councillor Griffiths was quick to express his joy at the store's arrival.

He said: "I’m delighted to welcome this new shop to our dynamic High Street, and in this way to support a Welsh charity in its significant work which potentially benefits us all."

Cancer Research Wales, the only Welsh charity solely dedicated to funding cancer research projects across Wales, asks the people of Chepstow and nearby areas to help its life-changing work by both donating quality items to, and shopping at, the new store.

Lorraine Boyd, head of retail at Cancer Research Wales, expressed her hopes for the shop, stating: "We’re very excited to have opened our new colourful stripe-branded shop in Chepstow and look forward to it becoming a familiar and loved landmark in the town.

"Cancer Research Wales is a Welsh charity, all our research funding is spent in Wales and our life-changing and groundbreaking research is making Wales a healthier and better place to live.

"Please come and support us and help us to fund our important work by donating your pre-loved goods, shopping with us or volunteering your time."