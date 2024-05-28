Firefighters along with colleagues from Gwent Police were called out to Corporation Road on the east side of Newport on Saturday morning, following reports of a fire.

The call-out was received at 11.33 am on May 25, and firefighters were sent to the scene, where they managed to extinguish the blaze.

Eyewitnesses at the scene say the fire came from the Royal Shisha Grill with seven or eight people believed to be evacuated.

Several police and ambulance vehicles along with two fire engines were spotted at the scene on Corporation Road.

A Spokesperson for South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: “At approximately 11:33 on 25 May, SWFRS was called to a commercial fire in a kitchen which had been caused by an extractor system.

“The fire was extinguished using one hose reel jet, four breathing apparatus, a triple extension ladder and a thermal imaging camera.

“All persons accounted for. The fire was deemed accidental. STOP message received at 12:45.”

The road between the junctions of George Street Bridge, Wharf Road and B&Q was closed for nearly two hours as fire crews fought to battle the blaze.

Gwent Police confirmed they were at the scene to help with traffic management before the road re-opened at around 2:30 pm with no injuries reported.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said “We received a report of a fire at an address in Corporation Road, Newport at around 11.40 am on Saturday 25 May.

“Officers attended to support with traffic management. No injuries were reported.”