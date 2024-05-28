The sale of St Brides Spa Hotel in Saundersfoot – which has been under the same ownership for 24 years – was announced today, Tuesday May 28.

The team behind the iconic Celtic Manor Resort will take over the management and operation of the celebrated hotel in partnership with the Port.

The Celtic Collection - which already partners with the Port of Milford Haven to manage Tŷ Hotel Milford Waterfront - will bring its expertise and experience to build on the strong reputation enjoyed by St Brides as a luxury coastal spa retreat.

The St Brides Spa Hotel has an enviable cliff-top location. (Image: St Brides Spa Hotel)

Stunning clifftop views

The Saundersfoot hotel boasts 34 individually styled bedrooms, most with a sea view and balcony, as well as six two-bedroom serviced apartments.

The restaurant also makes the most of the stunning clifftop views overlooking Saundersfoot beach and bay, while the spa includes an outdoor infinity pool that has become a globally recognised image thanks to its promotion in Visit Wales advertising campaigns.

In addition to the hotel, The Celtic Collection will also take over the management of the popular Marina Fish & Chips restaurant in Saundersfoot and 14 self-catering apartments in the village, which have also been acquired by the Port of Milford Haven.

Jobs safeguarded

A spokesperson for the Celtic Collection said: “The transition to the new ownership and management will be seamless with no detrimental impact on guests and the jobs of all current St Brides team members safeguarded.”

The hotel's infinity pool is a relaxing retreat. (Image: St Brides Spa Hotel)

Celtic Collection management

The Celtic Collection chief executive Ian Edwards said: “We are excited to be taking on the management of St Brides Spa Hotel and expanding our partnership with the Port of Milford Haven to deliver more exceptional hospitality in Pembrokeshire.

St Brides is a very successful business that has established itself as a spa destination of real prestige in a wonderful location. We look forward to working with the hotel’s talented and experienced team of staff and welcoming them into the Celtic Collection family as we seek to build on this strong platform and grow the business further.

“We know all about the beauty and the draw of Pembrokeshire to visitors from all over the world from our experience of the last two years operating and growing the Tŷ Hotel Milford Waterfront.

"Fantastic opportunity"





“This is a fantastic opportunity to immerse ourselves further in the Pembrokeshire community, working closely with local suppliers and businesses, and delivering positive impacts for the local economy.”

Chief executive at the Port of Milford Haven, Tom Sawyer, said: “We are proud to, once again, be partnering with The Celtic Collection to deliver another high-quality hospitality and tourism offer in Pembrokeshire. This latest investment in St Brides Spa Hotel allows us, through our partnership, to promote the fantastic coastal community of Saundersfoot and support Visit Pembrokeshire's ambition for the county to become a top 5 UK destination choice.”

Looking over Saundersfoot from the Clifftop Restaurant. (Image: St Brides Spa Hotel)

"We leave our team in good hands"





Outgoing owners Andrew and Lindsey Evans, who have operated St Brides Spa Hotel for the past 24 years, said: “We would like to thank the fantastic team at St Brides for their dedicated service and commitment to making the hotel such an amazing place to stay. We would also like to thank our loyal guests and clients, and all the local businesses we have partnered with to benefit the community and promote Saundersfoot and Pembrokeshire as an outstanding tourist destination.

“We know that we leave our team, our guests and our partners in very good hands with the Port of Milford Haven and The Celtic Collection and we wish them every success with the continued growth of the business.”

St Brides becomes the eighth hotel in The Celtic Collection portfolio with a ninth to open at Tŷ Hotel Newport in June.