In an unprecedented event for Swansea, a globally recognised artwork is set to adorn Museum Green in the city centre for the Taliesin Arts Centre's 40th Anniversary Celebrations.

The awe-inspiring and immersive sculptures by Architects of Air and designer Alan Parkinson, which have previously graced prestigious locations such as the Guggenheim in Spain and the Sydney Opera House in Australia, will be showcased in Swansea from Thursday, May 30 through to Sunday, June 2.

Mounting such a magnificent installation on the city's Museum Green has been made feasible through a joint venture led by Taliesin Arts Centre, a cultural organisation backed and administrated by Swansea University and the Arts Council of Wales.

Luminarium – Timisien, a tribute to the splendour of light and colour, invites spectators into a different realm filled with grandiose domes, tunnels and pods, sprawling over an area half the size of a rugby pitch, intended to promote a shared feeling of wonder and fascination among all age groups.

The interactive artwork encourages visitors to explore, sit, and absorb the magical atmosphere.

Most attendees describe the installation - which covers a space that's half the size of a rugby pitch - as transformative, comparing the experience to that of stepping inside a stained-glass window or a living artwork, some even suggest being inside a spaceship.

Craig Warrington Morrow, artistic and cultural programme manager at Taliesin Arts Centre, expressed his delight over the event: "We are thrilled to have the Luminarium with us, bringing a world-class cultural experience to Swansea.

"We believe in the transformative power of the arts to connect people, cultivate understanding, and contribute to personal well-being.

"We believe that everyone should have the opportunity to enjoy the arts, to be creative, and to have the capability and support to fully participate in the cultural life of the community."

It's recommended that attendees purchase their tickets in advance on the Taliesin Arts Centre website to dodge the anticipated queues.

The entrance fee is set at £5 per person (babies under the age of one go free but still need a ticket), which can be paid either on the day or pre-booked.

The exhibition embraces all visitors, however, those under 16 must be supervised by an adult.

To accommodate all types of visitors, bespoke arrangements such as Grown Ups Only and Relaxed Entry Sessions will also be featured.

Additionally, a unique opportunity to enjoy hypnotic acoustic music inside the Luminarium is being offered by Swansea Young Musicians Network and Future Blood on Saturday, June 1, from 5.30pm to 6.20pm.