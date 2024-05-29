Sirhowy Valley Crematorium is opening its doors for people to pay tribute to their fathers on Saturday, June 15, from 10am to 12noon.

Visitors can collect commemorative flowers to place on a memorial or take home, and personalise cards for the memorial tree.

During the service, there will be time for quiet reflection in the chapel.

Owned by Westerleigh Group, the crematorium is one of 40 sites across England, Scotland, and Wales, all featuring landscaped gardens of remembrance providing serene spaces for people to visit.

Manager Jon Deacon said: "Occasions such as Father’s Day can be particularly poignant for anyone who’s been bereaved of a paternal loved one.

"Our site provides the fitting and welcoming environment for anyone who is looking for a quiet place of reflection and contemplation.

"During their visit, guests can also leave a Father’s Day card in our Letters To Heaven memorial post box, which was installed several months ago to give people a feeling of connection with someone they can no longer be with.

"Regardless of whether they’re newly bereaved, lost their loved one a while ago, or where their funeral took place, our Father’s Day invitation is open to anyone who is looking for a place of comfort at this special time of year."

For more about Father’s Day at Sirhowy Valley Crematorium and the care and support it provides to the bereaved visit the Sirhowy Valley Crematorium website.