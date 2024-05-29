Civic Green, from Barnsley, are set to perform in the city as part of their UK tour.

Having already graced the top ten in the iTunes charts with their single "My Love, My Town", they are expected to visit Le Pub on Saturday, June 1, with a starting time of 7.50pm.

They will be supported by The Marshall Sonnett and The Rogues, both based in Newport.

Civic Green, a five-piece ensemble, introduced their first album "Sailing the River" during the covid pandemic.

It includes hits such as "City Streets", "A Million Little Pieces" and "There is Always a Light".

Their tour has already filled venues in Shrewsbury and their hometown Barnsley, and they will visit Rochdale, Newport, Doncaster and Mexborough.

The Newport performance marks their first trip to Wales.

Lead singer Danny spoke of their anticipation, saying: "We’re really excited about playing Newport and about our tour.

"We’ve been so well received so far and hope Newport will give us a brilliant welcome too.

"Shrewsbury was packed out, it was a real pleasure to play there and we’re looking forward to seeing fans and new faces at our Newport gig."

Tickets for the Newport gig can be acquired for £11 from See Tickets.

More information about Civic Green's music can be found at the band's YouTube channel, as well as through their social media handles on Instagram and X, or by searching Civic Green on Facebook.