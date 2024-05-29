Charlie Hoffrock, 32, brutally assaulted the woman in her own home in Newport after she took pity on him and let him stay there.

The defendant was homeless at the time.

Hoffrock appeared at Swansea Crown Court for sentence after he pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

In a previous hearing, Charles Archer, prosecuting, opened the case and said the defendant had stamped on his victim’s torso, neck and face.

The woman described feeling as though she had suffered “intense whiplash”.

Hoffrock told police after his arrest that he had drank six cans of Stella Artois lager and snorted cocaine before launching the violence on March 19.

The defendant, of Waltwood Road, Llanmartin, Newport has four previous convictions for 15 offences.

They include an April 2018 conviction for affray and assaulting a constable.

Emma Harris representing Hoffrock told the court that her client had suffered a “childhood trauma” although she did not go into any details.

“He is someone who has difficulties with drugs,” she said.

“When he is taking cocaine in particular he has difficulties with alcohol and he acts impulsively and aggressively.”

Miss Harris added: “The defendant clearly wants nothing more to do with the victim and she doesn’t want anything to do with him.”

Hoffrock had served the equivalent of a four-month prison sentence after being remanded in custody ever since his arrest.

The judge, Recorder Greg Bull KC, told the defendant he wasn’t going to send him to jail.

“You have made a determined effort to stay away from drugs while in custody which is very much to your credit,” he said.

The court head that Hoffrock has been working with the Dyfodol organisation to rid himself of substance misuse.

The defendant was sentenced to a two-year community order.

He must attend 35 sessions of an accredited programme and must complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Hoffrock was made the subject of a 12-month drug rehabilitation requirement.

The defendant was fined £50 and must pay a surcharge.

He was also made the subject of a five-year restraining order not to contact the victim.