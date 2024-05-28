He appeared at Newport Magistrates Court on Friday, May 17, where he pleaded guilty to fishing without a rod licence on water in which there was a private right of fishery.

He also admitted using illegal hooks and spinning lure known to harm fish in the River Usk, at a section near Llanfoist Bridge, on Tuesday 16 April.

He received fines and costs totalling £505

PC Mark Powell, who is seconded to Natural Resources Wales' industry regulation team from Gwent Police, said: “Officers from Natural Resources Wales are successfully working with police forces across Wales, and the National Wildlife Crime Unit to investigate and prosecute those responsible for committing wildlife and rural crime offences.

“This man was not a member of a fishing club, but if he were, then he would have known that his method of spinning for salmon would likely cause more damage to stocks in the river.

“Treble barbed hooks can be dangerous to fish and it is vital that dwindling salmon stocks are preserved if they are to be enjoyed by future generations.

“I would like to thank the National Wildlife Crime Unit for their investigative advice and support, officers from Gwent Police in support of the Rural Crime team and Fisheries Bailiffs from Natural Resources Wales who are all working to protect and preserve our environment.”

If you see an incident of this sort, or any other rural crime, call Gwent Police on 101 or send a direct message to our social media channels, Facebook or X.

To report an environmental incident, contact Natural Resources Wales’ incident communication line which is open 24/7, on 0300 065 3000.