This is thanks to a collaboration between Torfaen Council and Uddr, a digital solutions company whose project is offering 200 businesses the chance to get a custom website with a 12-month digital support system, social media help, and a free year-long subscription to the Uddr app.

The Uddr app is a platform that promotes local businesses, trades, and services.

Around 110 businesses have already taken advantage of this opportunity led by Uddr digital services.

One such business is Bancroft Garage in Pontypool.

The garage owner, Daniel Jobbins, said: "I first started at the garage when I was 14 as an apprentice and having a website for a trade such as this back then seemed crazy.

"But having taken ownership of Bancroft Garage this year I felt we had to get a website and move with the times and I'm so glad we did.

"The first week the website went in place we started getting bookings online straight away - I saved so much time taking calls for bookings.

"The fact it is really easy to update it myself is very important."

David Smith, CEO and founder of Uddr, said: "Every business deserves access to a website, which is essential in the digital age of 2024.

"Via our Uddify delivery mechanism, local businesses can thrive through innovative digital solutions.

"This collaboration follows a previous one in 2022 and is helping to drive positive change and economic growth, with over 300 individual website packages rolled out so to date."

On average, businesses see a 50 per cent increase in online customer interaction according to project data.

Cllr Joanne Gauden, executive member for economy, skills and regeneration, said: "We are very pleased to be working with a local business that's helping other local businesses grow.

"Supporting businesses and connecting people digitally are part of our County Plan.

"The figures speak for themselves with companies seeing an immediate increase in customer enquiries thanks to this project."

Businesses interested in registering for free digital support can visit the Uddr website before March 2025.

The project is funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, a central pillar of the country’s Levelling Up agenda.

This fund offers £2.6 billion of funding for local investment by March 2025 with the aim of improving pride in areas, increasing life prospects across the UK, boosting businesses, and people and skills.