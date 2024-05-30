Bishop, Please! opened at Caerphilly’s new container-style market Ffos on Saturday, May 25 during the bank holiday weekend and has been a huge success.

Owner Bethan Russell and husband Adam started Bishop Please in April 2016 as an online business.

They were invited by Welsh ICE to open their pop-up shop in the new market.

Bishop Please! opened in Ffos Caerffili on Saturday, May 25. Picture: Bethan and Adam Bishop (Image: Bethan and Adam Russell)Start-up business hub Welsh ICE is based on Caerphilly Business Park has a unit at Ffos and offers it to local traders on flexible 28-day leases.

The family-run business was the first trader to open at Welsh ICE’s unit and will be based there until June 23.

Mrs Russell said: “The inspiration was down to the guys at Welsh Ice, they offered us the slot to allow us to see how our products would do in a retail environment, so we said yes.

“Our business opened online on 3rd April 2016 and the Ffos shop opened at the new market on 25th May 2024.”

The business combines their love of pop culture, Disney, and puns to turn them into greeting cards, badges, and pins.

Bethan with her husband Adam and son. Picture: Bethan Russell/Welsh ICE (Image: Bethan Russell/Welsh Ice)They also sell accessories with Disney quotes on them, along with stationery and bundles.

Since opening two days ago at Ffos, they have seen a steady flow of footfall in their pop-up shop and have praised locals for being supported.

She added: “We are loving it so far! Everyone is super supportive, and the footfall has been great.

“It's brilliant as we are just used to exhibiting at comic conventions, so it has been a lovely change of pace to have the public seeing our products and not just specialised fans.

“We decided that all our designs should be something we love and enjoy. We are based at Ffos for the next 25 days. So hopefully people who visit the shop will enjoy them too.”

Bishop Please! will be open between 9:30 am and 2:30 pm Tuesday to Friday, and from 10 am to 4 pm on Saturdays.

On Sunday, it will be open from 10 am until 2 pm and it will be closed on Mondays.