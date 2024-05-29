Granchies Caribbean Takeaway has been a part of Newport city centre and Newport Market since it opened in April 2023, however owner Joseph Henry had to take the "tough" decision to close on Wednesday, May 22.

Granchies originally replaced Bake Your Day by Sarah on Upper Dock Street in Newport Market and aimed to bring some uniquely Caribbean flavours to south Wales.

Having previously worked as a chef in west Wales, Granchies was Mr Henry's first business in Newport and had been named after his grandfather, who was from St Kitts and Antigua.

The takeaway had been delayed in opening in 2023 due to some ventilation issues.

Taking to Instagram to share the sad news of the closure, Mr Henry put it down to increasing costs and decreasing footfall.

The post in full read: "It's with a heavy heart that we've made the decision to close Granchies.

"We have worked tirelessly and proudly to bring fresh Caribbean flavours to Newport but the city centre has been in decline with retail and hospitality suffering.

"Footfall has significantly decreased whilst costs have been inflating and the hospitality sector has had little to no support from our local council and government.

"Having said that, we will be back, bigger and better! We would like to thank every single one of you that came and supported us from the beginning.

"This isn't a goodbye, it's a see you later!

"With love from Granchies."

Newport Market had previously described Granchies as a "diverse offering" upon its official opening in April 2023 and were looking forward to seeing the uniquely Caribbean food and flavours they would bring.

They had been open six days a week, from Tuesday to Sunday from midday until 9pm.

Many customers expressed dismay at the news, describing Granchies as "the best place to get something delicious to eat", while others simply said they were "gutted" at the closure.

Others said they hope Granchies would "be back" and said that this was "a minor setback" to a "major comeback".